PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman wins lottery jackpot thanks to grocery store running out of bananas

Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a...
Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a winning Virginia lottery ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia woman recently hit a lottery jackpot thanks to a grocery store running out of bananas.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nancy Webb went shopping over the weekend to pick up some bananas along with a few groceries, but the store was out of the fruit.

So, she went back to the store the following day and purchased bananas plus a lottery ticket.

And that 100X The Money ticket ended up returning a cool $300,000.

Webb told lottery officials she found out she was a winner after scratching the ticket in the parking lot of the Kroger store.

Officials said the lucky winner told them that she doesn’t play the lottery very often.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a...
Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man
The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire
Tammy Ann Domenick
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children extradited to Iredell Co.

Latest News

Police were at Mallard Creek High School late Monday night after multiple floors were vandalized.
Legal expert weighs in on consequences of school vandalism after recent incidents
FILE - Cars move along the 6th Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Police...
Teen dies during apparent social media stunt on Los Angeles bridge, police say
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Video was captured showing a brawl at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area