Uptown Charlotte street closed for utility repairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A road in uptown Charlotte is currently closed due to utility repairs, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Duke Energy crews are working to replace a light police at the intersection of 11th and Brevard streets.

Police said the repairs come after an earlier incident there.

All traffic on 11th Street between North Tryon and Brevard streets has been shut down until repairs are complete.

Traffic is being diverted to North Tryon Street and 12th Street from I-277.

Repairs are estimated to be completed around 6 p.m.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.