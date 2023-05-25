PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Uptown Charlotte street closed for utility repairs

Duke Energy crews are replacing a light pole at the intersection of 11th and Brevard streets.
11th Street is expected to be closed until Thursday evening in uptown Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A road in uptown Charlotte is currently closed due to utility repairs, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Duke Energy crews are working to replace a light police at the intersection of 11th and Brevard streets.

Police said the repairs come after an earlier incident there.

All traffic on 11th Street between North Tryon and Brevard streets has been shut down until repairs are complete.

Traffic is being diverted to North Tryon Street and 12th Street from I-277.

Repairs are estimated to be completed around 6 p.m.

