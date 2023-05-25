PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Search for missing Lincoln County woman reaches 9-year mark

Toasha Nicole Rice was last seen in the area of Eaker Road on May 26, 2014.
Toasha Nicole Rice was last seen in 2014 getting into a black four door sedan
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing Lincoln County woman continues nearly a decade after her disappearance.

On May 26, 2014, then 27-year-old Toasha Nicole Rice was seen leaving a friend’s house on Eaker Road in the western part of the county. Deputies said she left in a black four-door sedan and has not been seen since.

Investigators have interviewed family members and others associated with Rice over the past nine years, but have received no information on the missing woman.

In the months following Rice’s disappearance, search parties deployed a K-9 team in the areas of Eaker Road and Sorrells Baxter Road, near the Massapoag Mill in Lincolnton.

Teams also searched several areas outside of Lincoln County, deputies said. However, none of the leads led to any signs of the woman.

Detectives have continued to follow up on leads in the time since.

Deputies said Rice also goes by the name “Nikki Green,” and described her as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or whereabouts should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

