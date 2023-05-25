PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan Public Library goes Fine Free on May 25

Overdue items can be returned today with no fine to pay
RPL is joining public libraries across the state and nation who have chosen to eliminate...
RPL is joining public libraries across the state and nation who have chosen to eliminate library fines(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Something momentous is happening at Rowan Public Library today: As of 12:01 a.m. on May 25, RPL has eliminated overdue fines.

RPL is joining public libraries across the state and nation who have chosen to eliminate library fines. “While the rationale for imposing overdue fines, which is to ensure or encourage the timely return of materials so others may use them, may seem logical, it is not reality.” said Library Director Melissa Oleen in her presentation to the Library Board of Trustees. “North Carolina public libraries that have gone fine free in the last year report increases in circulation, book returns, long-lost book returns, library visits, and check-outs. Even the number of materials designated as ‘lost’ has decreased as return rates improve.”

As a director of a Rowan County department, Oleen looks for ways the library can yield the highest rate of return and best use resources provided through county funding. “Loaning physical materials is still one of the most sought-after services we offer. Going fine free is a significant way to maximize use of circulating collections,” she said.

Under the previous policy, a customer could be prevented from checking out items based on overdue fines owed on already returned items. These fines seem especially punitive for many juvenile users (ages 17 and under) as the fines may follow them into adulthood and bar them from checking out materials for years. Often, adults who cannot check out materials simply do not visit the library.

In these ways, overdue fines create an economic barrier impacting library use. Statistics show that overdue fines disproportionately affect low-income adults and families, seniors, at risk teens, teen parents, and adults with low literacy skills. It is not uncommon for Rowan families on a tight budget to make the decision to not sign children up for library cards or refuse

participation in library programs that involve the check-out of materials in order to avoid the risk of incurring the expense of overdue fines.

While the notion of a library without overdue fines may be surprising to some, RPL’s digital library has always been fine free, with digital materials automatically returning themselves when the borrowing period ends. As of 12:01 a.m. on May 25, RPL’s digital and circulating physical collections will now have matching, fine free policies.

The policy is not retroactive, and overdue fines accrued prior to May 25 are still owed if the materials have not yet been returned. The library recognizes that returning materials late is often due to circumstances beyond the account holders’ control, such as home displacement, fire and water damage, or extended hospital stays.

A new procedure for requesting existing fines and fees be waived has been formalized. Waiver decisions will be made timely, consistently, and equitably, using the same criteria for each request. Borrowers interested in this option are encouraged to ask for a Fine/Fee Waiver Form at any RPL branch.

To learn more about Rowan Public Library, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport has reopened after a reported bomb threat.
Monroe airport reopens after reported bomb threat, authorities say
It addresses a problem with sweepstakes parlors that have been seen in the Charlotte area over...
N.C. lawmakers push to legalize video gambling
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under...
First responders to be honored one week after massive SouthPark fire
The College held a ribbon-cutting, hosting representatives of the Cabarrus County Board of...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College expands welding program to Cabarrus County