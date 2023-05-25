Reward increased to $250K for information leading to arrest of accused NC murderer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has increased its reward total to $250,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who is accused of killing a woman in North Carolina in 2016.

According to the FBI, the body of 23-year-old Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le was found in Cabarrus County on Aug. 17, 2016.

Investigators determined Alejandro Castillo as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant out of Mecklenburg County charging him with first-degree murder in November 2016. Three months later, in February 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued charging Castillo with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The case initially began as a missing persons case, with officials searching for Castillo, Le and a third person.

The three people had worked together at a Charlotte Showmars restaurant and an investigation led to the discovery that Ly Le had previously lent Castillo money.

Officials said Le’s vehicle was found in Phoenix on Aug. 15, 2016, two days before Le’s body was found.

The following day, surveillance footage captured Castillo crossing the border from Nogales, Ariz., into Mexico.

The FBI said he may now be living in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes, where he has family. Investigators believe at least one person may be helping him evade being taken into custody.

Castillo was added to the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list in October 2017.

In March 2017, a second person, then 18-year-old Felipe Ulloa, was charged in the woman’s murder. Ulloa was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating Le’s death.

Anyone with information regarding Castillo’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be submitted online.

