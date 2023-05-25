Rain, gusty winds to move in along with cold temperatures this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures are set to move in this weekend, prompting First Alert Weather Days both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry, low 70s.

Weekend: Periods of rain, windy at times, much cooler!

Memorial Day: Scattered showers, few rumbles of thunder, low-mid 70s.

We have one more mainly dry day ahead before Memorial Day weekend. Anticipate temperatures in the mid 50s to start Friday morning, before highs reach the low to mid 70s by the afternoon hours.

Rain coverage this weekend (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Although we’ll see clouds building overhead, rain chances will likely hold off until the start of the weekend. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts exceeding 20 mph.

Weekend Outlook: A coastal low will be moving up the east coast, eventually ushering in widespread rain to the Carolinas. Local rain chances climb from southeast to northwest throughout Saturday morning with widespread rain likely by the second half of the day. Winds will also pick up in this time, gusting over 30 mph at times. High temperatures will barely reach the 60-degree mark in most locations.

Rain, heavy at times will likely continue into early Sunday, before we catch a few breaks from the rain during the second half of the day. Breezy conditions will stick around early with high temperatures only reaching the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Memorial Day: Monday will start in the upper 50s and reach back into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected, but coverage won’t be as impressive as what we’ll have this weekend.

Our pattern finally changes by the middle of next week, allowing for drier and more seasonable conditions as we wrap up the seven-day forecast.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

