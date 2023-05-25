PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Juvenile suspects responsible for bomb threat at Charlotte-Monroe Airport

Investigators shut down the airport after the threat was reported Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified suspects responsible for a bomb threat that was called into the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport on Wednesday.

“Due to the age of the offenders and their juvenile classification, their names will not be released. Officers are seeking charges through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice,” according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said the calls came in on Wednesday afternoon after a phone call.

“Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport officials received a phone call stating that there were explosives located at the airport. Law enforcement immediately responded and evacuated the airport. Officers and assisting agencies conducted a sweep of the airport property, and began working to determine the validity of the threats and to identify the origin of the threatening phone call,” according to MPD.

The threat prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to pause all air traffic at the airport.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport off Airport Road is operating as normal Thursday morning and there is no danger to fliers. Their officers will be doing their normal patrols throughout the day.

“We cannot overstate the importance of cooperation among all law enforcement agencies to investigate serious incidents like this one. We were able to swiftly and seamlessly bring this situation to a safe and peaceful conclusion thanks to the efforts of our officers and the assistance of these cooperating agencies,” said City of Monroe Police Chief J. Bryan Gilliard.

Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport is not a commercial airport, instead handling charter flights and private planes.

