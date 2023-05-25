PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
‘Not something you expect’: Homes, vehicles damaged by gunfire in north Charlotte

Residents described the incident as a “shootout” near the Brightwalk Community.
By Lowell Rose
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent shootout in a north Charlotte community had people ducking for cover as bullets came ripping through their homes.

A viewer reached out to WBTV after several homes and cars were shot into at the Brightwalk townhomes in Charlotte’s North End on Monday night.

Police said the shooting started from a home invasion in the area apartments, and led to bullets riddling homes across the street.

“It’s not something you expect to be woken up with in the middle of the night, just concerned about safety, thankfully nobody was hurt, but very easily somebody could have been injured killed, we’re very fortunate that that didn’t happen but still a very scary and obviously unexpected,” one neighbor said.

Residents called the incident a shootout, and said it happened just before 11 p.m.

A police report from revealed that no one was hurt in the gunfire, but one person was threatened, two guns were stolen, and several homes and cars were damaged by bullets.

Estimated costs of repair range from hundreds of dollars for some residents to tens of thousands for others.

