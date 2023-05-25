PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

N.C. lawmakers push to legalize video gambling

Earlier this year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police raided two arcades in town for illegal gambling, seizing $95,000.
North Carolina banned video poker and internet sweepstakes games in 2006.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is a step closer to legalizing sports betting.

The state Senate’s commerce committee approved the bill which includes some changes from the House version.

It addresses a problem with sweepstakes parlors that have been seen in the Charlotte area over the years, but not everyone’s on board.

Earlier this year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police raided two arcades in town for illegal gambling, seizing $95,000. The bill’s sponsor says his bill would get rid of such operations and replace them with legalized video gambling run by the state lottery.

North Carolina banned video poker and internet sweepstakes games in 2006. Under the bill, the state lottery would license and regulate up to 34,000 video lottery machines across the state.

They’d all be connected to a central network and the state would get 40% of the profit. Some of the money would go to HBCUs and community college scholarships.

The video gambling industry supports the bill, but social conservatives are opposed.

The Senate version must still go through two committees and floor votes. Then they’ll have to work out their differences with the House.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has said he supports legalizing sports betting.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport has reopened after a reported bomb threat.
Monroe airport reopens after reported bomb threat, authorities say
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under...
First responders to be honored one week after massive SouthPark fire
RPL is joining public libraries across the state and nation who have chosen to eliminate...
Rowan Public Library goes Fine Free on May 25
The College held a ribbon-cutting, hosting representatives of the Cabarrus County Board of...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College expands welding program to Cabarrus County