N.C. lawmakers push to legalize video gambling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is a step closer to legalizing sports betting.

The state Senate’s commerce committee approved the bill which includes some changes from the House version.

It addresses a problem with sweepstakes parlors that have been seen in the Charlotte area over the years, but not everyone’s on board.

Earlier this year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police raided two arcades in town for illegal gambling, seizing $95,000. The bill’s sponsor says his bill would get rid of such operations and replace them with legalized video gambling run by the state lottery.

North Carolina banned video poker and internet sweepstakes games in 2006. Under the bill, the state lottery would license and regulate up to 34,000 video lottery machines across the state.

They’d all be connected to a central network and the state would get 40% of the profit. Some of the money would go to HBCUs and community college scholarships.

The video gambling industry supports the bill, but social conservatives are opposed.

The Senate version must still go through two committees and floor votes. Then they’ll have to work out their differences with the House.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has said he supports legalizing sports betting.

