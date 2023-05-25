PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Monroe airport reopens after reported bomb threat, authorities say

Officers will be doing their normal patrols throughout the day.
Investigators shut down the airport after the threat was reported Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County airport has reopened after someone called in a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport off Airport Road is operating as normal Thursday morning and there is no danger to fliers. Their officers will be doing their normal patrols throughout the day.

Investigators shut down the airport after the threat was reported Wednesday. No flights were allowed to take off or come into the airport.

Monroe Police said there was no danger to the public. Investigators added they were tracking the threat back to a phone number and will hold the person who made it accountable.

Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport is not a commercial airport, instead handling charter flights and private planes.

