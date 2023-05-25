Missing North Carolina woman last seen in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 59-year-old North Carolina woman was last seen in Gaston County, officials said.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Jane Ladd Perdue, who is missing from the Clemmons area near Winston-Salem, was last seen in Gastonia.

Officials said Perdue was wearing white pants and a turquoise pullover when she was last seen.

She may be heading to Myrtle Beach in a white 2014 Ford Escape with a N.C. license plate numbered ‘KFL-7802.’

Perdue is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has blue eyes and short brown hair.

Officials said she could be dealing with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112.

