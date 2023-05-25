Matthews EMT resigns from position after facing child sex crimes charges

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews EMT was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child this week, jail records and town officials confirmed.

According to a statement from Matthews town manager Becky Hawke, Dustin Fuzzell had been employed as a part-time EMT for Matthews Fire and EMS since June 2022. He resigned on Thursday.

Mecklenburg County jail records showed that Fuzzell was booked on Wednesday evening and is facing the indecent liberties charges.

Prior to working as a part-time EMT, Fuzzell served in a volunteer capacity from March 2019 until June 2022.

After the allegations surfaced, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave, Hawke said.

Hawke also said that town officials do not currently have any information to suggest that the allegations related to his role as a town EMT.

Records show that Fuzzell was released from jail on a $30,000 secured bond on Thursday morning.

