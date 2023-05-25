Green Bay Packers sign former JCSU Running Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Green Bay Packers signed a former Johnson C. Smith University Running Back Emanuel Wilson.

“After starting his college career at JCSU, Wilson the undrafted rookie out spent some time with the Denver Broncos earlier this May. He participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the NFLPA Bowl. Wilson, who received All-CIAA second team was also named to the All-CIAA Rookie Team and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019,” according to the college.

Wilson’s statistics at the college and within the conference were some of the top in class.

“Wilson ranked third in the conference in rushing with 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He also caught 13 passes for 86 yards. Wilson was named CIAA Offensive Back in week two of the season. He had 12 carries for 265 yards, averaging an impressive 22.1 yards per carry, and three touchdowns,” the college said.

Those touchdowns had some significant distance behind them.

“He had touchdown runs of 83, 73, and 64 yards to help lead the Golden Bulls to a 34-31 win over Benedict. He was also named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week. Wilson finished with two seasons of Fort Valley State in Georgia,” according to the college.

“In 2022, he earned second-team Division II All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association and was the All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Wilson finished 2022 with 1,371 yards on 209 carries (6.6 avg.) with 17 rushing touchdowns, becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher in 18 seasons for the Wildcats. He ranked in the NCAA Division II top 10 in all-purpose yards (No. 6, 161.0 ypg), rushing yards per game (No. 7, 137.1 ypg), rushing yards (No. 7) and rushing TDs (No. 9). Wilson will wear No. 31 for the Packers,” according to JCSU.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.