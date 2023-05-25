PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

GRAPHIC: Woman found stuffed in tote speaks: ‘He didn’t win ... I’m still alive’

The victim’s relative said she was in a coma, her back and spine were broken and that she’s paralyzed.
By Sia Nyorkor and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - The 60-year-old Ohio woman whom police found stuffed in a plastic container with the lid sealed is out of a coma and at a rehab facility. However, her family said she’ll need help.

One of the woman’s family members spoke to WOIO but declined to go on camera, citing security reasons. She said the woman is a “fighter” and is talking, despite the torture she endured: “He didn’t win because I’m still alive.”

The victim’s relative said she was in a coma, her back and spine were broken and that she’s paralyzed. She remains in a lot of pain but is now at a rehab facility.

Her family started a GoFundMe for her medical expenses, saying she needs 24-hour care and specialized equipment.

The suspect, 31-year-old Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., pleaded not guilty to several felony charges, including attempted murder, last week. He gave the presiding Cleveland Municipal Court judge the middle finger after she increased his bond during his arraignment hearing.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder,...
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and felonious assault. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

While investigating a report of a possible violent assault on May 2, police found the victim, whose name was not released, “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote” at a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood. Police said she was also stabbed and beaten. She was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Edmond-Geiger was taken into custody at the scene.

According to the police report, officers were first alerted to the crime scene around 3:30 p.m. May 2. Edmond-Geiger allowed officers to search the basement of the home after a 30-minute delay.

Police returned to the home just after midnight on May 3, which is when Edmond-Geiger allegedly admitted there was someone on the porch, stuffed inside a 3 feet by 3 feet tote.

Court officials ordered Edmond-Geiger to be held on a $750,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 30.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

The College held a ribbon-cutting, hosting representatives of the Cabarrus County Board of...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College expands welding program to Cabarrus County
Leadership Cabarrus, begun in 1989, is a 10-month civic leadership development program for...
The Chamber celebrates Leadership Cabarrus graduates
A massive May 18 fire in SouthPark completely destroyed an apartment complex that was under...
First responders to be honored one week after massive SouthPark fire
Reimer charges to second from 12th, McDermand with fourth-straight podium in P3
Cannon McIntosh sweeps Double Down Showdown at Millbridge
What's being done to keep George Floyd's legacy alive