GRAPHIC: Video shows stabbing on Charlotte train car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) released a video Wednesday showing a stabbing on a train car just outside of uptown Charlotte earlier this month.

The incident, which happened around 4 p.m. on May 4, occurred on West Trade Street near Johnson and Wales University.

Police said a 48-year-old man, Robert Bruce Watson, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after another person suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to a hospital.

CATS released video Wednesday showing a stabbing onboard a train car earlier this month.

WARNING: The following account contains graphic details.

Leading up to the incident, footage shows a man, presumably Watson, and another man talking prior to the stabbing.

The man presumed to be Watson is seen standing in front of the other man, who is seated, in the aisleway during the interaction.

As the train comes to a stop and more individuals board the car, the man stands up, and Watson appears to knock his hat off from behind.

Seconds later, the two men engaged in a shoving match before eventually falling to the floor.

Robert Bruce Watson (MCSO)

The men remained on top of each other on the floor for around 20 seconds when the video appears to show Watson, holding a knife, plunging his arm repeatedly toward the other man.

After the stabbing, video showed one man standing up, with the injured man still on the floor, and exiting the car.

During the altercation, passengers who had boarded the train when the fight broke out also got back off.

Following the stabbing, footage appeared to show a person come to the injured man until police arrived shortly after.

Medic said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, identified as Watson, fled the scene and was located and arrested soon after the incident.

Jail records show that Watson is still in jail and has been given a $250,000 secured bond.

