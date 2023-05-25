PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days for rain, plummeting temps over holiday weekend

First Alert Weather Days are now in play for Saturday and Sunday due to off-and-on rain and very chilly temperatures.
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dry high pressure nosing in from the north will allow for dry weather to continue here through Friday.

  • Rest of week: Dry, comfortable weather holds
  • Saturday and Sunday: First Alert Weather Days
  • Memorial Day: Lingering thunderstorm risk

We’re forecasting mixed clouds and sunshine today with very low rain chances, comfortable humidity levels, a bit of a breeze and afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

Look for patchy clouds, dry and cool again tonight with lows in the 50s for most.

Friday is likely still dry, but there will be a bit more cloud cover around with highs falling back a bit to the low to middle 70s.

The forecast goes downhill at the start of the holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days, as low pressure stewing off the Southeast coast is forecast to drift inland and across the Carolinas this weekend. As it does, it will bring off and on rain, gusty breezes and cool temperatures our way both Saturday and Sunday.

Obviously, a forecast this a ways out will be fine-tuned over time, but I would urge you to have backup plans for your outdoor activities this weekend and check back with us often for more precise details as they present themselves.

But there’s little doubt Saturday will be wet, windy and cold with readings in the 50s much of the time. Sunday brings a lingering rain threat with highs only getting back into the 60s, and there still might be some thundershowers around on Memorial Day as well, with highs forecast to be in the middle 70s.

When it is all done, one to perhaps as much as three inches of rain could fall by the close of the holiday weekend.

Warmer and drier weather is forecast for the rest of next week.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

