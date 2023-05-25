First Alert Weather Days for rain, plummeting temps over holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dry high pressure nosing in from the north will allow for dry weather to continue here through Friday.

Rest of week: Dry, comfortable weather holds

Saturday and Sunday: First Alert Weather Days

Memorial Day: Lingering thunderstorm risk

We’re forecasting mixed clouds and sunshine today with very low rain chances, comfortable humidity levels, a bit of a breeze and afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another nice day around the #CLT area. Breezy at times, low humidity, partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s...enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/HAJDghJM3U — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 25, 2023

Look for patchy clouds, dry and cool again tonight with lows in the 50s for most.

Friday is likely still dry, but there will be a bit more cloud cover around with highs falling back a bit to the low to middle 70s.

The forecast goes downhill at the start of the holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days, as low pressure stewing off the Southeast coast is forecast to drift inland and across the Carolinas this weekend. As it does, it will bring off and on rain, gusty breezes and cool temperatures our way both Saturday and Sunday.

We'll likely stays dry around the #CLT area thru Friday before our rain chances ramp up in a big way - and temps drop, like a rock - Saturday. Elevated rain chances hold for SUnday before hopefully lowering some on Memorial Day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1QDYYbF1oR — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 25, 2023

Obviously, a forecast this a ways out will be fine-tuned over time, but I would urge you to have backup plans for your outdoor activities this weekend and check back with us often for more precise details as they present themselves.

But there’s little doubt Saturday will be wet, windy and cold with readings in the 50s much of the time. Sunday brings a lingering rain threat with highs only getting back into the 60s, and there still might be some thundershowers around on Memorial Day as well, with highs forecast to be in the middle 70s.

We'll stay dry & pleasant around the #CLT area over the next 48 hours or so, but we go all downhill at the start of the holiday weekend. First Alert Weather Days now in play for Saturday & Sunday for off/on rain & very chilly temps, ugh! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/W5jZAvxnox — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 25, 2023

When it is all done, one to perhaps as much as three inches of rain could fall by the close of the holiday weekend.

Warmer and drier weather is forecast for the rest of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.