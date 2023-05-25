Firefighters open up about daring rescues during massive SouthPark fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A week after five alarms were sounded, Charlotte firefighters gathered to talk about their actions to combat a massive fire that ultimately killed two workers and decimated an under-construction SouthPark apartment complex.

Crews were able to rescue 15 workers, including the daring rescue of a crane operator trapped 200 feet in the air by a column of smoke and fire.

A visibly emotional Capt. Jeff Bright said during a Thursday news conference that he spoke with the man for roughly 35 minutes on the radio, assuring him help was coming.

“Twenty-eight years on the job, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Bright said as he choked back tears. “To talk to him on the radio and him tell you that he’s down to his last bottle of water.”

The crane operator was one of 15 workers rescued during the May 18 fire at a SouthPark construction site.

By the time crews were able to get a ladder to the crane operator, Bright said he “came down like a cat.”

The May 18 blaze was the city’s first five-alarm fire since one broke out at a storage center on South Tryon Street less than a year ago.

Officials previously said the fire, which resulted in the deaths of Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes, was accidental and appeared to have been sparked by a spray insulation foam trailer fire.

Autoplay Caption

Battalion Chief Shane Nance said he was on vacation last Thursday and ended up reporting in for duty.

“It’s said when somebody dials 911 it’s the worst day of their life. I think anybody that saw the fire can attest that was somebody’s worst day of their life,” Nance said.

Capt. Benson said it was a situation unlike any he had ever seen before.

“I knew it had gone from bad to deadly,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.