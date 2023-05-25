DEVELOPING: School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus 210 was involved in a crash and multiple students were hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said 10 children were transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lexington Medical Center reported at least 17 children and one adult arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the crash.

The crash involved the school bus and a tanker, SCHP added.

Pond Branch Road at A.C. Bouknight Road in Gilbert was shut down, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

