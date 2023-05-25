The Chamber celebrates Leadership Cabarrus graduates

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, May 23, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted Leadership Cabarrus Graduation and Homecoming, featuring the graduation of the Class of 2023′s 32 members. The event was presented by Atrium Health and sponsored by Cabarrus Health Alliance, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Duke Energy and sponsored and hosted by 73 & Main Restaurant.

Leadership Cabarrus, begun in 1989, is a 10-month civic leadership development program for business leaders to educate and enhance the awareness of the assets, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region. Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, participants learn how leadership in historical, educational, economic, government and cultural segments work together to advance our community. Since its inception, over 700 people have completed the program.

Each year, the class works together on a legacy project that is designed to benefit the community in perpetuity. This year’s class focused on our county’s childcare needs and had three components: an educational initiative for childcare center directors to get listed on findhelp.org to aid parents in locating childcare services, an advocacy letter to our state legislative delegation supporting increased investment in early childhood education, and painting projects at Logan Child Development Center in Concord and Faith Nursery School in Kannapolis.

“Each year, our class members spend a great deal of time outside of program days organizing and executing unique legacy projects that have been very beneficial to our community,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber Leading Business in Cabarrus. “This year’s class learned about the various scarcity issues facing childcare in Cabarrus County and worked together to help in three different ways to help workforce, students and teachers. We are so grateful for their work and appreciate their contributions.”

For the second year, Leadership Cabarrus awarded the Leadership Cabarrus Alumni Impact Award, recognizing outstanding leadership that greatly benefits all in our community. Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs was this year’s recipient. Downs was presented the award at the County’s Government 101 workshop last week.

The graduates of the Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023 are:

Alex Anderson, City of Kannapolis

Daryle Adams, Kannapolis City Schools

Kirk Beard, City of Kannapolis Fire Department

Stephanie Burleson, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation

Alex Burris, City of Concord

Nick Buysse, CESI

Karen Calhoun, Cabarrus County Department of Human Services

Jordan Carter, 73 & Main Restaurant

Jonathan Coleman, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clint Cowell, Uwharrie Bank

Doug Cremer, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sarah Dabbs, Johnny Roger’s BBQ and Burgers

Kim DeLaney, HaZi Enterprises

Amanda Ducey, Safewaze

Cris Eudy, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

Liz Fitzgerald, Cabarrus Arts Council

Ritchie Glaspy, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center

Becca Hammel, Eli Lilly and Company

Louisa Hartsell, Hartsell Funeral Home

Chris Hill, Kannapolis Police Department

Mallory Hodgson, Town of Harrisburg

Kristin Jones, City of Kannapolis

Thomas Knox, City of Concord Fire Department

Elie Landrum, Cabarrus County Government

Elise Mooney, Big Brothers Big Sisters

Thomas Norris, Westrock Coffee

Rusty Parker, Cabarrus County Schools

Ross Provost, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

James Ross, Concord Mills

Asma Warrich, Cabarrus Health Alliance

Johnna Watson, UNC Charlotte Graduate School

Kimberly Wynn, City of Concord

Applications for the Class of 2024 are open until Friday, June 23 at 5:00 p.m. and are available at //cabarrus.biz/leadership. The cost for the program is $1,250 for Chamber members and $1,750 for nonmembers, with priority consideration given to members.

For more information, contact Barbi Jones at bjones@cabarrus.biz.

