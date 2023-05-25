PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Another earthquake reported in Western North Carolina

(WCAX)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey announced that another earthquake was reported near Asheville, North Carolina, Thursday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. and had an epicenter 13.8 miles northwest of Asheville.

According to officials, the earthquake had a 3.1 magnitude and a depth of 0 km.

This earthquake comes days after another one was reported nearby in the Canton area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire
A tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has crashed, blocking a portion of Interstate 485 in...
I-485 reopened after crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home
The Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport has reopened after a reported bomb threat.
Police: Juvenile suspects responsible for bomb threat at Charlotte-Monroe Airport

Latest News

Several utility companies will not take ownership of the downed line.
Charlotte restaurant manager demanding action after downed lines block entrance for weeks
Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools buses pass each other near Turning Point Academy in Charlotte.
N.C. Governor calls for accountability after school bus sex assaults
Charlotte restaurant manager demanding action after downed lines block entrance for weeks
N.C. Governor calls for accountability after school bus sex assaults