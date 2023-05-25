Another earthquake reported in Western North Carolina

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey announced that another earthquake was reported near Asheville, North Carolina, Thursday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. and had an epicenter 13.8 miles northwest of Asheville.

According to officials, the earthquake had a 3.1 magnitude and a depth of 0 km.

This earthquake comes days after another one was reported nearby in the Canton area.

