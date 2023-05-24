PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Three-alarm fire seriously damages Salisbury restaurant

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a three-alarm fire in Salisbury early Wednesday fire.

That fire is on East Innes Street at the intersection of Shaver Street, at Christo’s Family restaurant.

Salisbury Fire said the call came in just before 2 a.m. and is now under control.

Officials said there is serious damage to the inside of the building. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

