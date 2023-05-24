Three-alarm fire seriously damages Salisbury restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a three-alarm fire in Salisbury early Wednesday fire.

That fire is on East Innes Street at the intersection of Shaver Street, at Christo’s Family restaurant.

Salisbury Fire said the call came in just before 2 a.m. and is now under control.

Officials said there is serious damage to the inside of the building. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

