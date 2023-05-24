Silver Alert issued for woman who left Mooresville assisted living facility

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert was issued overnight for a missing woman out of Mooresville.

A picture of the woman is not available but information from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons states her name is Lynne Blay Barker and she is 67 years old.

Barker is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. She’s 5-foot-4 and weighs 170 pounds, with short, gray hair and blue eyes.

Barker was last seen at the Crown Colony Assisted Living Community off Commercial Drive in Mooresville. Police say she walked away from the facility and it is unclear where she is going.

A WBTV photojournalist spotted a police officer stationed outside of the facility overnight.

Barker was said to be wearing black glasses, a gray or brown leopard print t-shirt, black and white multi-print camo pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at (704) 664-3311.

