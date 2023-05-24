PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Silver Alert issued for woman who left Mooresville assisted living facility

A WBTV photojournalist spotted a police officer stationed outside of the facility overnight.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at (704) 664-3311.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert was issued overnight for a missing woman out of Mooresville.

A picture of the woman is not available but information from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons states her name is Lynne Blay Barker and she is 67 years old.

Barker is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. She’s 5-foot-4 and weighs 170 pounds, with short, gray hair and blue eyes.

Barker was last seen at the Crown Colony Assisted Living Community off Commercial Drive in Mooresville. Police say she walked away from the facility and it is unclear where she is going.

A WBTV photojournalist spotted a police officer stationed outside of the facility overnight.

Barker was said to be wearing black glasses, a gray or brown leopard print t-shirt, black and white multi-print camo pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at (704) 664-3311.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on the search for Barker.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Manufacturer moving North American headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a...
Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man
Tammy Ann Domenick
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children extradited to Iredell Co.
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from hospital, booked in jail
Crews were called to a three-alarm fire on East Innes Street in Salisbury.
Three-alarm fire seriously damages Salisbury restaurant
More than 100 parents showed up to Tuesday's school board meeting to discuss the rezoning lines.
Charlotte parents push back on CMS proposal to move school boundaries
Three-alarm fire seriously damages Salisbury restaurant