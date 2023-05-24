Rock Hill man wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old man is wanted for murder in South Carolina after a deadly shooting on Tuesday in Chester County.

Deputies from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the shooting around 9 p.m. When they arrived deputies located a victim who was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

“It is believed that this incident stemmed from an argument at a residence in this area. The shooting suspect fled the scene prior to Deputies’ arrival,” according to the CCSO.

Now, law enforcement is working together to track down the man accused of the shooting.

“The murder suspect was later identified as Reco White Jr. (20) of Rock Hill, SC. Chester County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from York County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Hill South Carolina Police Department are working to locate this wanted subject,” according to the CCSO.

A warrant for murder has been issued and others are currently pending.

“At this time, Reco White Jr. is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Reco White Jr., or with information as to the whereabouts of this suspect, is asked to contact Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 385-5433,” according to CCSO.

