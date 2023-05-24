Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A popular Salisbury restaurant is closed after it was heavily damaged in a fire overnight.

Firefighters responded to Christo’s Family Restaurant on East Innes Street at the intersection of Shaver Street. It has been open in the location for 28 years.

Salisbury Fire said the call came in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday and is now under control.

“This was really unexpected in the middle of the night when we got a call that there was motion inside the restaurant and they called back and said there was a fire inside the restaurant. By the time I got here there were 10 firetrucks,” said owner Sophia Talarantas.

Officials said there is serious damage to the inside of the building. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

Once firefighters left, workers and customers filled the parking lot, just wanting to see for themselves.

“It’s a landmark for our city. We love chicken wings, like wow, I had to come see it for myself just to see if it was true,” said Thomas Glenn, who just had dinner at Christo’s with his family Tuesday night.

“Very sad,” said employee Shirley Ramsey. “It’s like a loss, grieving.”

“It’s surprising because this is a place that everybody loves to go eat at,” said Robin Hyde. “The food is good, they’re friendly, they’re wonderful.”

Talarantas is hopeful that the restaurant can be rebuilt but has no idea yet how long that may take.

The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire. (Source: WBTV)

