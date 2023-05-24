Monroe airport closed for active investigation, police say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have closed off a Union County airport while they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport off of Airport Road is closed to all visitors, and all air traffic has been paused.

Police said the roads around the airport remain open, but that no traffic is being allowed in or out of the airport.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible, and to expect travel delays and an increased law enforcement presence.

It is unclear at this time what officers are investigating.

This is a developing story.

