Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created

About $9.3 million is expected to be invested into the project.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - alpitronic America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging units, has chosen Mecklenburg County for its North American headquarters and tech center.

The project is expected to create 300 new jobs and invest $9.3 million in a facility off Westpark Drive in Charlotte.

The majority of the new jobs will be product developers, engineers, and service technicians.

The remaining positions include a variety of roles in finance and accounting, human resources, IT, and sales.

“We’re truly excited to bring alpitronic America to Mecklenburg County. Our region has seen a tremendous amount of investment from companies looking to grow in the EV sector, and we’re honored to play a role in this emerging technology,” said Mecklenburg Board of County Commission Chair George Dunlap in a press release. “What also makes this opportunity exciting are the jobs that will be provided as a result of this investment into our community.”

This project was a collaborative effort between Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

