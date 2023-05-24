Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from hospital, booked in jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver last week is out of the hospital and behind bars.

The development comes as officials from CATS are planning to provide an update on this investigation.

Omarri Tobias was released from the hospital and booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats. Tobias is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.

His charges stem from a shooting last Thursday morning near the Charlotte Premium outlets. Police say Tobias and the CATS driver got into an argument and the two shot each other.

It is against CATS policy for the driver to have had a gun on the job. That individual has not been identified or charged in this case.

CATS is planning an update on this investigation Wednesday. WBTV plans to ask about that policy and whether the driver will face any consequences.

It comes as there are continuing concerns drivers have about their safety. It was just a year ago when another CATS driver, Ethan Rivera, was shot and killed on the job.

