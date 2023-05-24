PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Group unveils best new, used cars for teen drivers

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – With summer break just a few weeks away, there is a new list that can help parents find the best car for their new driver.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety used consumer reports to put the list of 62 used and new cars together.

It has a range of popular Mazdas, Toyotas, Subarus, Volvos and BMWs ranging in price from $6,600 to $40,000.

All of the used cars were no more than 10 years old and all of them protected drivers during crash tests and have electronic stability control.

This list comes as officials warn that young drivers are most at risk on the road.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says teenagers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident compared to older drivers.

