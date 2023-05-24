FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Saturday & Sunday periods of rain, gusty winds, cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of nice and dry conditions continues as we approach the end of the work week.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid-50s early Thursday morning before lifting to around 80 degrees by the afternoon hours. A cold front will drift south into the region on Thursday and scattered showers are expected in the mountains by the afternoon and evening hours.

END OF WEEK: Mainly dry, near normal

WEEKEND: Cool, rainy, & windy at times

MEMORIAL DAY: Slightly warmer, scattered showers and storms

By Friday, clouds and wind gusts will increase ahead of our coastal low. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid-70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The aforementioned coastal low will be moving onshore, bringing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds with it by Saturday. We’re still timing out the leading edge of that rain, but confidence is high that the region will see impacts to kick off the weekend. Highs will only make it into the low to mid-60s Saturday afternoon with wind gusts exceeding 30mph at times. Sunday will also feature periods of rain and highs in the upper 60s.

By Memorial Day, rain coverage will decrease a little, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Stay tuned for frequent timing updates as we get closer!

