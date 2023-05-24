PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days issued for rainy Memorial Day weekend

On-and-off showers are expected throughout the Memorial Day weekend.
There is growing confidence in the likelihood of rain.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another sunny and pleasant day ahead, but the same can’t be said for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Wednesday’s again starting out on the cool side, with most neighborhoods in the mid-50s. Temperatures should hit the upper 70s this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Days have now been issued for Saturday and Sunday, as there is growing confidence in the likelihood of rain.

On-and-off showers are expected throughout the Memorial Day weekend, along with breezy gusts and temperatures about 20 degrees below average.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Manufacturer moving North American headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a...
Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man
Tammy Ann Domenick
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children extradited to Iredell Co.
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days issued for rainy Memorial Day weekend
Earthquake
Earthquake reported in North Carolina Tuesday evening
memorial day forecast
Comfortable conditions continue before rain chances increase this weekend
Comfortable conditions continue before rain chances increase this weekend