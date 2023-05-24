First Alert Weather Days issued for rainy Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another sunny and pleasant day ahead, but the same can’t be said for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Wednesday’s again starting out on the cool side, with most neighborhoods in the mid-50s. Temperatures should hit the upper 70s this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Days have now been issued for Saturday and Sunday, as there is growing confidence in the likelihood of rain.

On-and-off showers are expected throughout the Memorial Day weekend, along with breezy gusts and temperatures about 20 degrees below average.

