Fire destroys home in Rowan County, two displaced

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire officials say an early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Pickler Road near Old Mocksville Road north of Salisbury.

Firefighters from the Ellis Fire Department reported flames coming from the single-wide mobile home when they arrived. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.

Officials at the scene determined that an electrical issue was the likely cause.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping two people who were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Spencer, Miller’s Ferry, Salisbury, Woodleaf, Franklin, Cooleemee, and Jerusalem also responded to provide mutual aid.

