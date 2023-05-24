Filmmakers invited to apply for Filmed in NC Fund

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Creators are invited to submit applications for the 2023 Filmed in NC Fund until August 9.

The fund is a partnership between the NC Film Office and Cucalorus Film Foundation with support from Artless Media and The Magnifying Glass.

“This program supports narrative, documentary, and experimental films and includes projects at various stages of production (new and existing projects). Although the program prioritizes funding for female filmmakers, filmmakers of color, and LGBTQ+ identifying filmmakers, anyone and everyone is encouraged to apply,” states an announcement from Cucalorus.

Past recipients include Always in Season director Jacqueline Olive and Wilmington on Fire director Christopher Everett.

“When I received the Filmed in NC Grant back in 2018, it gave me a much-needed boost to start my next documentary entitled Grandmaster: The Vic Moore Story, which chronicles the life and teachings of 4-time martial arts champion Vic Moore. The grant helped me start production by allowing us to film a few days with Grandmaster Moore and turn that footage into a nice work sample that allowed me to receive other funding opportunities,” Everett said.

Funding ranges from $500-$3,000 per project, and ideal projects will have budgets under $250,000. Checks will be presented during the Cucalorus Film Festival in November, and you can learn more on the Cucalorus website.

