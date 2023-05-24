PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FBI search continues after deputies spot fugitive near South Carolina forest

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael...
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a more recent photo of wanted fugitive Michael Charles Burham. He was last seen in Huger.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WMBF) - The FBI, along with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, is continuing the search for wanted fugitive Michael Burham.

Burham is wanted for kidnapping and rape and is a suspect in a homicide, authorities say.

He was last sighted at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday near Broomstraw Hill Road in Awendaw.

Authorities believe Burham may be hitchhiking. He may also likely be using a beach cruiser bicycle for transportation.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told reporters Tuesday afternoon that deputies patrolling the area after a 911 call from Huger reported a possible sighting encountered what he called “a suspicious suspect” on a bicycle on Halfway Creek Road.

“They were asking questions. He was being real evasive, and at that point, they determined that he actually was the suspect that all the law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are looking for,” Lewis said. “We had a brief foot pursuit with him in the woods here at the Francis Marion National Forest. At one point, we did deploy the Taser. He did escape from the immediate area.”

Lewis said Burham is 35 years old, 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt. He has longer facial hair than pictured in the previously-released photos.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous. If Burham is spotted, call 911, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.(North Charleston Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a...
Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man
Tammy Ann Domenick
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children extradited to Iredell Co.
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Pickler Rd.
Fire destroys home in Rowan County, two displaced
A new list has the best new and used cars for new teen drivers.
Group unveils best new, used cars for teen drivers
A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
Man charged in shooting on CATS bus released from hospital, booked in jail