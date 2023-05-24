PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Earthquake reported in North Carolina Tuesday evening

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey announced that an earthquake was reported near Canton, North Carolina, Tuesday night.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 6:30 p.m. and had an epicenter 2.5 miles northwest of West Canton.

According to officials, the earthquake had a 2.6 magnitude and a depth of 1 km.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

