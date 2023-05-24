PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify man believed to be connected to kidnapping/robbery

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who is believed to be connected to a kidnapping and robbery in north Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who is believed to be connected to a kidnapping and robbery in north Charlotte.

The incident happened Friday, April 28 around 1 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on North Graham Street in Charlotte.

Police said the store was robbed at gunpoint and money and cigarettes were reportedly stolen during the robbery. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said a woman who walked into the business during the robbery was also kidnapped during the incident.

Smith said after a car ride, the suspects released the woman unharmed.

“It’s the public’s perception that these convenience stores carry a lot of money and have a lot of cash on hand and as we see here, that’s simply not the case,” Smith said.

Smith said overall, things could have been worse.

“We’re just very fortunate that no one was hurt,” Smith elaborated.

He said police have already made arrests in connection to the incident, but detectives are still working to identify a man who is believed to have been a part of the crime. Smith said the man was seen in surveillance footage recorded by cameras in another convenience store in Charlotte.

“We believe that this individual that you see on the photo is connected to this incident in some way and we just ask the community’s help in identifying this individual,” Smith said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

