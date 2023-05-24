PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
China Grove dedicates ball field concession sign to long-time volunteers

Dale Keiger, 92, and his wife, Gayle, 88, are retired owners of Dale’s Sporting Goods
A sign was erected at the dedication ceremony on Tuesday, May 22.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHINA GROVE — The China Grove Service Club and the Town of China Grove have honored long-time youth volunteers Dale E. and Gayle M. Keiger by dedicating the concession stand at the China Grove Ball Field in their honor. A sign was erected at the dedication ceremony on Tuesday, May 22.

Dale Keiger, 92, and his wife, Gayle, 88, are retired owners of Dale’s Sporting Goods. They have contributed more than 40 years of volunteer work to youth sports in the South Rowan area, much of it done as silent sponsors who worked behind the scenes. Dale Keiger, a native of Statesville, met Gayle while refereeing a basketball game, calling a foul ball on her which is still disputed to this day, said Randy Lassiter, club member. The Keigers are also active in other aspects of community service, including work at their church, First Methodist of China Grove.

The ballfield’s concession stand is the biggest fund-raiser for the China Grove Service Club, with the club donating $15,000 for youth sports in 2022. Dale Keiger has been a member of the Service Club, previously the China Grove Civitan Club, for 69 years. He previously served on the club’s Youth Sports Board, which offers softball and t-ball opportunities for youth ages 4 to 12.

Ron Overcash, club president, said that Dale has helped the club make a lot of decisions in his many years of volunteeering.

