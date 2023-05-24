PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte parents push back on CMS proposal to move school boundaries

Over 100 parents and students signed up to speak to the board, with the majority vastly opposed to the proposal.
More than 100 parents showed up to Tuesday's school board meeting to discuss the rezoning lines.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heated, long Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board meeting riled up several parents Tuesday night.

With a new middle and high school on the way in south Charlotte comes a new plan for student matriculation. Among several proposed changes include middle school transfers and altered feeder patterns into high school.

The new maps could also swap students from South Mecklenburg, Myers Park, Providence and Ardrey Kell high schools to the new relief high school.

Over 100 parents and students signed up to speak to the board, with the majority vastly opposed to the proposal.

“They’ve redrawn this imaginary line and split us apart and we want to avoid feeder splits across our students,” said Maggie Donofrio, a PTA board member in Polo Ridge.

“They will not have the same opportunities to pursue and explore their passions as their peers,” added another parent.

While others, particularly in the Polo Ridge community, expressed worry about split communities, unbalanced levels of socioeconomic status, and driving distance to school, there were some who were on board and want the current plan finalized.

“We support the superintendent’s recommendation as is,” said one parent. “Thank you for balancing SES across the schools and for the major improvements of the middle school levels, specifically Quail Hollow.”

Eighth grader Kate Stokes, standing next to her best friend, added she didn’t want to be in limbo anymore.

“Would you want your children to be separated from their best friend? Please don’t take away the community and the friends we’ve made,” said Stokes.

The final vote will be made on June 6.

