PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials to hold press conference on SouthPark fire, city leaders to honor first responders

The fire happened on May 18 and claimed the lives of two workers at the apartment building.
Officials identified Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes as the victims in last week's massive fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from Station 10 in Charlotte are one of the teams that helped fight the massive fire at an apartment complex in Charlotte last week, and will share its experience at a press conference on Thursday.

“Charlotte Fire will have firefighters from Firehouse 10, whose crew helped rescue the crane operator who was trapped 210′ high. There will also be critical crew members who responded from Firehouse 16, battalion chiefs, and a deputy chief. We hope that giving access to all these members will help you tell the story of their heroic actions,” according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Two workers died in the fire but more than a dozen were rescued by firefighters, including a crane operator.

“At temperatures raging over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, firefighters were actively rescuing 15 people trapped in the building. Two hundred ten feet above the ground, a crane operator was trapped. With multiple crews working to get the operator to safety, a Charlotte firefighter scaled the crane’s ladder to bring the patient safely to the ground,” according to CFD.

The efforts of firefighters were massive and took dozens of vehicles and personnel to bring it under control.

“During the active emergency incident, 73 apparatus and support vehicles were on the scene. Another 35 apparatus and support vehicles were assigned to ensure the scene stayed safe and secure. More than 175 Charlotte Fire firefighters and support personnel aided in bringing this fire under control,” according to CFD.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, which WBTV will stream live online and on Facebook.

City leaders will also gather with community members Thursday evening at Symphony Park around 6:30 p.m. to take part in a moment of silence, offer remarks, and express appreciation to first responders and the community.

Members of the public will also be invited to sign a “Thank You” banner ahead of the ceremony, which will be presented to first responders.

Related: Charlotte Fire identifies two killed in massive SouthPark construction fire

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North America company is moving its headquarters to Charlotte.
Manufacturer moving headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a...
Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man
Tammy Ann Domenick
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children extradited to Iredell Co.
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

The inside of Christo's Family Restaurant was severely damaged in an overnight fire.
Popular Salisbury restaurant badly damaged in fire
A sign was erected at the dedication ceremony on Tuesday, May 22.
China Grove dedicates ball field concession sign to long-time volunteers
Omarri Tobias is charged in connection with the May 18 shooting on a CATS bus.
Bond set for man charged in shooting on CATS bus
The plaintiffs are two North Carolinians arrested earlier this year who say that company’s...
Lawsuit: North Carolina’s ‘eCourts’ system led to unlawful detainments