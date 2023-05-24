Officials to hold press conference on SouthPark fire, city leaders to honor first responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from Station 10 in Charlotte are one of the teams that helped fight the massive fire at an apartment complex in Charlotte last week, and will share its experience at a press conference on Thursday.

“Charlotte Fire will have firefighters from Firehouse 10, whose crew helped rescue the crane operator who was trapped 210′ high. There will also be critical crew members who responded from Firehouse 16, battalion chiefs, and a deputy chief. We hope that giving access to all these members will help you tell the story of their heroic actions,” according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Two workers died in the fire but more than a dozen were rescued by firefighters, including a crane operator.

“At temperatures raging over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, firefighters were actively rescuing 15 people trapped in the building. Two hundred ten feet above the ground, a crane operator was trapped. With multiple crews working to get the operator to safety, a Charlotte firefighter scaled the crane’s ladder to bring the patient safely to the ground,” according to CFD.

The efforts of firefighters were massive and took dozens of vehicles and personnel to bring it under control.

“During the active emergency incident, 73 apparatus and support vehicles were on the scene. Another 35 apparatus and support vehicles were assigned to ensure the scene stayed safe and secure. More than 175 Charlotte Fire firefighters and support personnel aided in bringing this fire under control,” according to CFD.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, which WBTV will stream live online and on Facebook.

City leaders will also gather with community members Thursday evening at Symphony Park around 6:30 p.m. to take part in a moment of silence, offer remarks, and express appreciation to first responders and the community.

Members of the public will also be invited to sign a “Thank You” banner ahead of the ceremony, which will be presented to first responders.

