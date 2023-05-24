Camp North End’s first apartments are set for 2025 opening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Construction has begun on the first apartment development at Camp North End.
Why it matters: Camp North End, a sprawling adaptive reuse development off North Graham, has evolved from a missile assembly plant in its early days to a modern neighborhood destination, filled with popular restaurants, office space, entertainment and shopping.
- Soon people will live there, too.
Details: The multifamily development, called Kinship East and Kinship West, will include 301 new apartments across two buildings on the southwest part of Camp North End’s 76-acre campus.
- The project is a partnership between ATCO Properties & Management, Tishman Capital Partners, Highmore and Blueprint Local.
- The property will include a range of apartment sizes, types and price points, ATCO said in a statement.
- Amenities include an outdoor pool and lounge area, gas grills and fire pits, a fitness center, a communal kitchen, a conference room and work-from-home spaces, bike storage and a shared rooftop space with skyline views.
Between the lines: Kinship West will include seven so-called “live-work” units where residents can operate a ground-floor retail storefront. These units will have store entrances on the main street, with separate private residential entrances on the building’s interior, per ATCO.
- Kinship West will also have 10 so-called “cluster apartments,” or a total of 39 three- and four-bedroom furnished residences with modern shared kitchens and living spaces.
Of note: ATCO says once all of Camp North End’s apartments are completed, at least 7% of them will be set aside as affordable housing, or for individuals who make 80% of the area’s median income. At Kinship, this includes 22 units.
Timeline: The Kinship apartments will be complete in 2025.
