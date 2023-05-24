Camp North End’s first apartments are set for 2025 opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Construction has begun on the first apartment development at Camp North End.

Why it matters: Camp North End, a sprawling adaptive reuse development off North Graham, has evolved from a missile assembly plant in its early days to a modern neighborhood destination, filled with popular restaurants, office space, entertainment and shopping.

Soon people will live there, too.

Details: The multifamily development, called Kinship East and Kinship West, will include 301 new apartments across two buildings on the southwest part of Camp North End’s 76-acre campus.

The project is a partnership between ATCO Properties & Management, Tishman Capital Partners, Highmore and Blueprint Local.

The property will include a range of apartment sizes, types and price points, ATCO said in a statement.

Amenities include an outdoor pool and lounge area, gas grills and fire pits, a fitness center, a communal kitchen, a conference room and work-from-home spaces, bike storage and a shared rooftop space with skyline views.

Between the lines: Kinship West will include seven so-called “live-work” units where residents can operate a ground-floor retail storefront. These units will have store entrances on the main street, with separate private residential entrances on the building’s interior, per ATCO.

Kinship West will also have 10 so-called “cluster apartments,” or a total of 39 three- and four-bedroom furnished residences with modern shared kitchens and living spaces.

Of note: ATCO says once all of Camp North End’s apartments are completed, at least 7% of them will be set aside as affordable housing, or for individuals who make 80% of the area’s median income. At Kinship, this includes 22 units.

Timeline: The Kinship apartments will be complete in 2025.

