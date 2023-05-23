Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children extradited to Iredell Co.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of scamming multiple Iredell County families out of thousands of dollars for terminally ill children and research is back in North Carolina after fighting extradition from Arizona.

Tammy Ann Domenick was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center on May 18 following her move from North Carolina to California and then to Arizona, where she is accused of setting up another scheme.

Domenick allegedly set up multiple fundraisers that scammed one family out of $2,800 and another out of $1,600, starting back in July 2022, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The fundraisers never came to fruition, putting vendors who were supposed to be part of the festival out around $29,000. Detectives say that she then shut her social media pages down and moved across the country.

When she went to Arizona, detectives say she started another company that “directly mirrored” the one in North Carolina.

She was charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Her next court date is June 12.

Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose.

