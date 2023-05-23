Two arrested after ‘senior prank’ vandalizes Union County high school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged in connection with vandalism resulting from a “senior prank” at Sun Valley High School this past week.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Javier Sheffield, who is not a student, and 18-year-old Nalen Geoffroy, who is a student, were arrested and charged.

Deputies said those involved dumped honey into electrical outlets, printers and other electronic devices, in addition to littering the building. The total cost of the damage is expected to exceed $20,000.

Investigators identified Sheffield and Geoffroy as the primary suspects in the case.

“The damage caused by these suspects during this “prank” is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “The total cost of necessary repairs or replacements is still being calculated but is expected to be valued at over $20,000. Local parents need to be extra vigilant this time of year and ensure their children are making smart decisions that will keep them from jeopardizing their futures.”

Sheffield and Geoffroy are being charged with felony damaging computers and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

The conditions of their releases have not yet been determined.

Deputies said the investigating remains ongoing and more charges could be coming.

Patrols will remain increased at this time to deter any further property damage incidents.

