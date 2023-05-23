PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Study: Nearly half of global wildlife are seeing a rapid population decline

FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population...
FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population declines.(CNN, WCPO, WLUK)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Startling news from a study on global wildlife says that nearly half of the planet’s species are in population decline.

The study’s authors analyzed more than 70,000 species across the globe from mammals to birds to fish and even insects.

They found 48% are seeing their population shrink, and fewer than 3% are seeing an increase.

Declines tend to be concentrated in the tropics because animals there are typically more sensitive to changes in the environment.

According to the study, the main factors driving this “extinction crisis” are the destruction of landscapes and climate change.

The study was published Monday in the journal, Biological Reviews.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollar General on Highway 601 was robbed on Saturday, according to deputies.
Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving two...
Charlotte police investigating armed robbery involving 6 and 12-year-old
The fire was reported at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Four displaced following house fire in China Grove
A GoFundMe for a man who was killed in a major fire in Charlotte has raised more than $3,000 so...
GoFundMe created for the family of father-of-four who died in Charlotte fire

Latest News

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the U.S. surgeon general
The man objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.
Man charged after toddler finds gun in couch and accidentally kills himself
Ebony Eddie, 42, was charged on Monday night.
Chase with deputies in Rowan Co. leads to long list of charges
The area that makes up Charlotte, Gastonia and Concord is the only major metropolitan area to...
List: Charlotte among top 5 hottest housing markets in the U.S.