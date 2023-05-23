PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black named to Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list

“I am thankful to be a recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards for my work with the NAACP,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black recently was named to Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class for 2023 during a reception on Wednesday, May 17 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte.

Now in its 30th year, the program aims to recognize professionals who are making major strides in their careers while leaving a positive impact on their communities.

“I am thankful to be a recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards for my work with the NAACP,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black. “I am blessed to be honored among the region’s top business and civic leaders under 40 who have demonstrated commitment to their careers and community. This voluntary, impactful work is my passion. It is my hope to repay what was given to me; an opportunity to believe in myself and surround myself with amazing people that saw things in me that I never saw in myself before. The first step is to believe in yourself and enter spaces where others also believe in you.”

The Charlotte Business Journal’s highly competitive 40 Under 40 awards program spotlights 40 individuals under the age of 40 who are making a difference in the region. Honorees were selected based on noteworthy leadership, professional accomplishments, and contributions to greater the Charlotte area.

This year, 280 candidates were put forth for consideration. Gemale A. Black was the only recipient from Rowan County selected.

