Reward of up to $50,000 offered after mail carrier robbed in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward of up to $50,000 has been made available for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved with the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this month.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, the alleged robbery happened this past Friday around 12:15 p.m. in the 250 block of Blackberry Trail in Concord.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 20s, who is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

He was wearing a blue jacket and dark-colored pants at the time of the robbery, and fled in a gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement” when prompted. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

Related: 2 indicted after thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC neighborhoods

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.