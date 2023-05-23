PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and disappeared.
Charlotte Fire's dive team pulled a person from a golf course pond on Monday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenage boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after first responders recovered him from a golf course pond in northwest Charlotte on Monday evening, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews responded to Hickory Creek Road at the Pine Island Country Club regarding reports of a possible drowning.

Charlotte Fire’s dive team was deployed shortly after and pulled the victim from the water within minutes of arrival.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report, the 14-year-old boy was later pronounced dead at Atrium CMC Main.

The report states the teen drowned just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

