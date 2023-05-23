Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenage boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after first responders recovered him from a golf course pond in northwest Charlotte on Monday evening, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews responded to Hickory Creek Road at the Pine Island Country Club regarding reports of a possible drowning.

Charlotte Fire’s dive team was deployed shortly after and pulled the victim from the water within minutes of arrival.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report, the 14-year-old boy was later pronounced dead at Atrium CMC Main.

The report states the teen drowned just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

