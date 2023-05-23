Person rescued from golf course pond after near-drowning in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rescued from a golf course pond in northwest Charlotte on Monday evening, firefighters said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews responded to Hickory Creek Road at the Pine Island Country Club around 7 p.m. regarding reports of a possible drowning.

Charlotte Fire’s dive team was deployed shortly after and pulled the person from the water within minutes of arrival.

Officials said the person was with two friends when they entered the water and disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

Medic said the person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials were unable to say how long the person was under water, nor were they able to release the age of the patient.

