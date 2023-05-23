Nice stretch of weather holds before possible holiday weekend rain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure nosing in from the north will be battling gathering storminess to our south over the next few days, with dry weather winning the battle here.
- Today: Clouds and sun, breezy and mild
- Rest of week: Mainly dry, pleasant temps
- Weekend: Rain risk starts to rise Saturday
We’re forecasting times of clouds and sunshine over the next few days with very low rain chances, comfortable humidity levels and afternoon readings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees through Thursday. Nighttime lows will fall into the 50s each night this week.
The forecast is still a little fuzzy toward the end of the workweek and the start of the holiday weekend. Low pressure stewing off the southeast coast is forecast to drift north and at least one reliable long-range model consistently brings rain and cool temperatures our way on Saturday.
Obviously, a forecast this far out will be adjusted over time, so I urge you to keep outdoor plans loose going into the weekend and check back with us often.
Highs will probably run in the pleasant 70s Friday and cool 60s Saturday with a rebound back into the 70s expected Sunday and Memorial Day.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
