Nice stretch of weather holds before possible holiday weekend rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure nosing in from the north will be battling gathering storminess to our south over the next few days, with dry weather winning the battle here.

Today: Clouds and sun, breezy and mild

Rest of week: Mainly dry, pleasant temps

Weekend: Rain risk starts to rise Saturday

FIRST ALERT: Get set for another nice day around the #CLT area. Low humidity, a little breezy and a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon readings will run a little cooler than the late-May average, topping out in the upper 70s for most east of the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ULMwQbaKQv — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 23, 2023

We’re forecasting times of clouds and sunshine over the next few days with very low rain chances, comfortable humidity levels and afternoon readings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees through Thursday. Nighttime lows will fall into the 50s each night this week.

The forecast is still a little fuzzy toward the end of the workweek and the start of the holiday weekend. Low pressure stewing off the southeast coast is forecast to drift north and at least one reliable long-range model consistently brings rain and cool temperatures our way on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: A nice stretch of weather around the #CLT area over the next few days before things potentially go downhill a bit at the start of the holiday weekend. Nothing is for sure just yet in the long-range forecast, so check back often with @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NPFXcXOuzr — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 23, 2023

Obviously, a forecast this far out will be adjusted over time, so I urge you to keep outdoor plans loose going into the weekend and check back with us often.

Highs will probably run in the pleasant 70s Friday and cool 60s Saturday with a rebound back into the 70s expected Sunday and Memorial Day.

FIRST ALERT: The weekend forecast around the #CLT area is very much subject to change, as some models suggest rain coming our way Saturday, while others keep us on the direr side. Check back with the @wbtv_news weather team for updates! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/A0tckenz1m — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 23, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

