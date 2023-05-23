Nice, dry before a chance of showers over Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re still tracking a system that could bring us some much cooler temperatures and rain as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday : Partly cloudy, breezy

Wednesday : Partly sunny, breezy

Thursday: Partly cloudy, pleasant

An area of high pressure is still on track to bring us some nice and seasonal weather throughout much of the week. The newest data brings some rain chances in as early as Friday evening.

The next few days are looking warm and dry with minimal chances for rain. Highs will be running near or just a touch below normal topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s for our Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thursday, highs will increase a degree or two, with some showers possible in the Mountains.

Friday we could start to see the influence of our next system. This could start to bring some cooler weather with highs in the mid-70s and some rain chances starting during the evening hours.

The latest trends will have the system impacting the area for Saturday and even into Sunday, with highs struggling to make it into the 70s and rain.

There is the possibility that this scenario changes and the system will push farther east and lower the rain chances while increasing our temperatures.

We are dry and cool for the week before rain chances increase for the Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Eric Garlick

