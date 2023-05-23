Multiple floors of Charlotte high school vandalized, district says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a Charlotte high school was vandalized Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the vandalism happened at Mallard Creek High School. A message was sent to families stating there was damage on multiple floors.

Police were seen going in and out of the school building Monday night, along with what looked like janitors.

School staff said they did not expect any delays on Tuesday and the instructional day was set to proceed as normal.

At this point, the vandals have not been identified and no charges have been filed.

