PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Multiple floors of Charlotte high school vandalized, district says

School staff said they did not expect any delays on Tuesday.
Police were at Mallard Creek High School late Monday night after multiple floors were vandalized.
Police were at Mallard Creek High School late Monday night after multiple floors were vandalized.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a Charlotte high school was vandalized Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the vandalism happened at Mallard Creek High School. A message was sent to families stating there was damage on multiple floors.

Police were seen going in and out of the school building Monday night, along with what looked like janitors.

School staff said they did not expect any delays on Tuesday and the instructional day was set to proceed as normal.

At this point, the vandals have not been identified and no charges have been filed.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollar General on Highway 601 was robbed on Saturday, according to deputies.
Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
A GoFundMe for a man who was killed in a major fire in Charlotte has raised more than $3,000 so...
GoFundMe created for the family of father-of-four who died in Charlotte fire
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving two...
Charlotte police investigating armed robbery involving 6 and 12-year-old
The fire was reported at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Four displaced following house fire in China Grove

Latest News

Tammy Ann Domenick
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children extradited to Iredell Co.
Ebony Eddie, 42, was charged on Monday night.
Chase with police in Rowan Co. leads to long list of charges
The area that makes up Charlotte, Gastonia and Concord is the only major metropolitan area to...
List: Charlotte among top 5 hottest housing markets in the U.S.
The action concludes on Sunday night with the running of the Coca-Cola 600.
Expect more traffic in advance of race events at Charlotte Motor Speedway