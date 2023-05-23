Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man
The man was seriously injured, according to police.
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a homeless man Saturday.
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. around the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, right by a post office.
Officers say he was seriously injured.
Information leading to an arrest could lead to a cash reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
