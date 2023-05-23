Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a homeless man Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. around the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, right by a post office.

CMPD needs your help identifying these subjects who severely beat a homeless man in the 6700 block of North Tryon on May 20, 2023 at about 5:45 pm. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result.☎️Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your tip for💰leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/PIrLgX8Mx6 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) May 23, 2023

Officers say he was seriously injured.

Information leading to an arrest could lead to a cash reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.