PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Help needed identifying suspects accused of beating homeless man

The man was seriously injured, according to police.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released this surveillance video following the assault that happened on May 20.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are working to identify suspects accused of severely beating a homeless man Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. around the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, right by a post office.

Officers say he was seriously injured.

Information leading to an arrest could lead to a cash reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollar General on Highway 601 was robbed on Saturday, according to deputies.
Woman hands note to Dollar General clerk demanding money
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
A GoFundMe for a man who was killed in a major fire in Charlotte has raised more than $3,000 so...
GoFundMe created for the family of father-of-four who died in Charlotte fire
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving two...
Charlotte police investigating armed robbery involving 6 and 12-year-old

Latest News

Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday...
Police: Teen dies after being pulled from Charlotte golf course pond
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released this surveillance video of the suspects they say severely...
Police seek to identify suspects who severely beat a homeless man in Charlotte
Breaking News
Manufacturer moving North American headquarters to Charlotte, 300 new jobs to be created
A CATS transit bus and LYNX light-rail train travel along South Boulevard in Charlotte....
General Manager of CATS light rail division placed on administrative leave